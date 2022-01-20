E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $10.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.64. 36,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.