E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,506 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $36.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,031.72. 375,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,146,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,054.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 331.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

