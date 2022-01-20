E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,270 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $570.00. 17,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $605.32 and a 200-day moving average of $534.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

