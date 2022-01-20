E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.57 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $98.56. 267,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919,146. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

