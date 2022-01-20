E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Stock Position Lessened by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,670 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 17.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

