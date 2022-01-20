e-Money (NGM) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. e-Money has a total market cap of $24.34 million and approximately $672,915.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

