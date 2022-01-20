Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $17.35 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,691,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,931,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $15,273,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $319.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

