Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 411,695 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,695 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Owens & Minor worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

