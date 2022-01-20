Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 91,930 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,930 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Brink’s worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

