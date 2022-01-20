Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ECC remained flat at $$14.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,397. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

