East West Bancorp (EWBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EWBC opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East West Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

