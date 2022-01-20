Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 7,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DEA stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

