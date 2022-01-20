Eastern Bankshares (EBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

