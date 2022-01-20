Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $16.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 420,998 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 44.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

