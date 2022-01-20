Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $16.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 420,998 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
