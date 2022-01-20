eBoost Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $80.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00318149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003531 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

