ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

