Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,530. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

