Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

TEAF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 36,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,530. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.