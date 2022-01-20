Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

