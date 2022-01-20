Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $116.48 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

