Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $285.57 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

