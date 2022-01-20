Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.28. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

