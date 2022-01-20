Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

NYSE:FIS opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.