Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

