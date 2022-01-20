Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

