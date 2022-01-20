Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.48. 15,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,788. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

