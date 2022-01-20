Eight Capital Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$3.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOOD. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.83.

Shares of FOOD stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.45. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

