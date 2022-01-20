Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.