Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10,154.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,524 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

ELAN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 29,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,002. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.