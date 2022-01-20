Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.25

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.25 and last traded at $86.25, with a volume of 188425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,325,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

