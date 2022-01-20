Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$12.55 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.35.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.