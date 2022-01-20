Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 170352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

ECIFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

