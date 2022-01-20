Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0016 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $6,361.26 and $76.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00104514 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

