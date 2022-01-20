Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

