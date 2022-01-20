Elrond (EGLD) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $178.43 or 0.00419343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $60.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00199676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,216,876 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.