Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 99 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.