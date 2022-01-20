Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Down 0.5%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

