Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WIRE stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

