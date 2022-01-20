Energi Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $46.24 million and $167,711.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00194533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00408607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00068596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,184,230 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

