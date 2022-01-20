Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE EFR traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.66. 272,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 38.15. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$4.66 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,366,774.99.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

