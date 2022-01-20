Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.49

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 3394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.