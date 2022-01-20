Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Down 1.8%

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 53,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

