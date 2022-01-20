Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ENI from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ENI by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,673. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

