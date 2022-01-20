Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 513,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of EBF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 64,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,037. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $499.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.