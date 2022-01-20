Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $41.62. 11,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $1,071,441. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Enova International by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

