Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,722 ($23.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.99. The firm has a market cap of £10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

