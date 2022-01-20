Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 456,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

ETTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

