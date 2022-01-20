Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,072 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 82,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,428. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

