EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Tops $42.77 Million

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $42.77 million and $1.47 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00049747 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

