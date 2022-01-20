ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.28. ePlus shares last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 106,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 372.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

